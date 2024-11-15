Top track

Talisk

The Crescent
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£20.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ground-breaking, chart-topping, genre-bending, globetrotting, instantly enthralling… it’s little wonder that Talisk rank highly amongst the most in-demand folk-based groups to emerge from Scotland in the last decade and more.

Mohsen Amini (BBC Radio 2 Fol...

This is a 16+ event
The Crescent & The Black Swan Folk Club presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Talisk

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

