DISCOVERLAND, il duo formato da Pier Cortese e Roberto Angelini, annuncia l’uscita del suo terzo disco, prevista per il prossimo 20 settembre, e un tour di presentazione che toccherà tutta l’Italia. Per la prima volta il duo pubblicherà un concept album in...
