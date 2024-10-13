DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hoffman's Farewell & Moshe Elmakias

DROM
Sun, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Israeli clarinetist Itay Dayan has long been fascinated by old sources of Jewish music. So when the 1927 "Hoffman Book" became available to the public in 2023 he knew this was his chance to explore new possibilities for klezmer music. "Hoffman's Farewell"...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.