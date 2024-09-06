Top track

Dein Schweiss

Sven Väth

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Fri, 6 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJSegrate
€19.99

Dein Schweiss
About Sven Väth

DJ and producer Sven Väth helped plant the seeds for German techno in the 1980s as cofounder of Frankfurt club Omen – now widely regarded as the birthplace of the genre. In 1999, Väth launched techno party Cocoon Ibiza, which recurred each summer at Amnesi Read more

Event information

Sven Väth at Circolo Magnolia

Tutte le età
Presentato da Frogger Società Cooperativa a R.L..

Lineup

Sven Väth

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

