Kleo w/ Integra Pink

The Paramount
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kleo w/ Integra Pink

all ages | $15 adv / $20dos

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kleo, Integra Pink

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

