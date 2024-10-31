DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Dream Machine

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Over the last two years, Merseyside Rockers, The Dream Machine have released a trio of 4-track EPs that have seen them explore three separate lyrical aesthetics while maintaining their appealingly rich sonic style.

Influenced by iconic psych-rock songwrit...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Dream Machine

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

