Top track

accidentally told you - demo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TAMZENE

The Folklore Rooms
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

accidentally told you - demo
Got a code?

About

Tamzene is a singer-songwriter from the coastal town of Cromarty in the Scottish

Highlands. Her unique mix of Jamaican and Irish heritage encouraged an immersion in

soul, funk, R&B and reggae from an early age, with her initial influences coming from

he...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tamzene

Venue

The Folklore Rooms

12 North St, Brighton BN1 3GJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.