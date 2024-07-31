DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hannah Juanita & Mose Wilson
with The Gilded Lilies
Hannah Juanita left her home state of Tennessee in her early twenties to break out of a stifling culture of conformity and meet the world. Having been a fireside singer for years, Hannah eventually made...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.