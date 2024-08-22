DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Shrewdness of Apes (ASOA) is DC prog, an ambitious three-piece inspired by the likes of Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Yes, and Alice in Chains. Their palate ranges from heavy effects-saturated riffs to intricate odd meter acoustic melodies. They formed...
