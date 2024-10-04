Top track

Tracy De Sá - Release Party - Paris

Badaboum
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Féministe évidente et fière dans un milieu hip hop régi par les hommes, Tracy pose son flow et sa technique taillés

à l’écoute intensive du rap des 90’s. Femme racisée, issue de l’immigration, Tracy utilise la musique pour se réapproprier son histoire, co...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par OVASTAND SARL.
Lineup

Tracy De Sá

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

