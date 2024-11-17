Top track

Someone Else Is in Control

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Mystery Lights

Club Congress
Sun, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Someone Else Is in Control
Got a code?

About The Mystery Lights

The Mystery Lights story begins in 2004 in the small town of Salinas, California when friends Michael Brandon and Luis Alfonso — whose shared fondness for groups like The Mc5, Velvet Underground, Dead Moon, and The Fall (to name a few) — joined forces to c Read more

Event information

Sunday November 17th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

Adv $15 | Dos $18 + fees

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mystery Lights

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.