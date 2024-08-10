DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Part Time Party: Carnival Edition

The Orange Room
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £7.04
About

REP YOUR FLAG TIME! Join us for a unforgettable celebration of Caribbean culture with Soca, Dancehall, and more at our Carnival Edition! Whether you're a seasoned carnival enthusiast or new to the scene, you'll find yourself deep in a vibe. Remember: #ItsJ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Orange Room Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nics, Giorgia CB

Venue

The Orange Room

375 High Street, Newham, London, E15 4QZ, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

