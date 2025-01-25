Top track

Charlie Simpson (Busted / Fightstar) DJ Set

Dingwalls
Sat, 25 Jan 2025, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.25

About

Charlie Simpson of Busted and Fightstar fame is bringing his club night to Dingwalls for a one off special event.

Dance the night away to all your indie and pop classics!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Dingwalls.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlie Simpson

Venue

Dingwalls

Middle Yard, Camden Lock, London NW1 8AB
Doors open10:00 pm

