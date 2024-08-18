DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Still in Motion: Animation Special

Strongroom Bar
Sun, 18 Aug, 2:00 pm
FilmLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Are You Seeing This are back at Strongroom Shoreditch with short films on the theme 'Still in Motion'; an animation special. The event will feature work from new and emerging filmmakers, roundtable filmmaker to filmmaker chats, time for audience questions...

Presented by Are You Seeing This.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
300 capacity

