The Death Of Pop + Healees

The Lanes
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
THE DEATH OF POP

The Death of Pop’s new album ‘FLOG’ is very much a sonic celebration of the group’s eleven year journey together, a combination of taking their tried and tested sound and moving it forward. Conceptually, the album is acknowledging the eph...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Healees, The Death Of Pop

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

