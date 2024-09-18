Top track

Jikeleza - okayshades Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bongeziwe Mabandla

FGO-Barbara
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jikeleza - okayshades Remix
Got a code?

About

Connu comme l'esprit énigmatique de l'African Soul, le Sud-Africain Bongeziwe Mabandla est un artiste plusieurs fois primé qui a enregistré quatre albums acclamés, s'est produit sur de nombreuses scènes nationales et internationales, est devenu un collabor...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Venue

FGO-Barbara

1 Rue Fleury, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.