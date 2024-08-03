Top track

High Plains Psych Exchange Vol. 2: Moonlight Bloom + Tarantula Bill + The International Disassociation + More

Hi-Dive
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$14.47

About

HIGH PLAINS PSYCH EXCHANGE VOL. 2 RELEASE SHOW (Moonlight Bloom + Tarantula Bill + The International Disassociation + Hypocrite in a Hippy Crypt + J. Carmine)

Doors 7pm 21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
Lineup

1
Tarantula Bill, Moonlight Bloom, The International Disassociation and 1 more

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

