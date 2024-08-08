Top track

Dom Glynn & His Sunday Best - Singing to Survive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dingwalls 2: Dom Glynn & His Sunday Best

Dingwalls 2
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dom Glynn & His Sunday Best - Singing to Survive
Got a code?

About

Dom Glynn is a 27-year-old singer-songwriter and fingerpicker extraordinaire from Birmingham, UK, who moved to London in 2016. Through persistent gigging as a solo act, he has developed a reputation as an impressive live performer. He combines a style of s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dingwalls.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dingwalls 2

Dingwalls 2, Middle Yard, London, NW1 8AL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.