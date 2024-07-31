DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zoe Tan, Amy Powers, Ben Milstein, Jacob East, Naomi Yanos, Prophet Tree @ The Woodshop (Early Show)

The Woodshop
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
MajorStage Presents: Zoe Tan, Amy Powers, Ben Milstein, Jacob East, Naomi Yanos, Prophet Tree @ The Woodshop (Early Show)

Featuring: Zoe Tan, Amy Powers, Ben Milstein, Jacob East, Naomi Yanos, Prophet Tree

This is an 18+ event
Ben Milstein, Amy Powers

The Woodshop

21 Meadow Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

