dile - Almeno credo

DILE live | Apollo Milano

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giovedì 17 Ottobre, Dile in concerto all'Apollo Club di Milano.

apertura porte ore 20, inizio live 21.30. Dile annuncia il club tour 2024 che il prossimo autunno lo vedrà impegnato in giro per l’Italia. Quattro date prodotte e organizzate da Baobab Music...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da BAOBAB Music srl.

dile

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

