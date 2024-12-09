Top track

THE KVB

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE KVB | LIVE _ MILANO

09.12.2024 _ ARCI BELLEZZA

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & DNA Concerti

Lineup

The KVB

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

