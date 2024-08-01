Top track

David Linx - Inventory / On Being 52, Pt. II

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Lover's Question: A Celebration of James Baldwin

St James The Great (Church of Sound)
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

David Linx - Inventory / On Being 52, Pt. II
Got a code?

About

ft. Fabrizio Cassol, MA.MOYO, Isaiah Hull, Yohan Kebede, Ayo Salawu, Rio Kai, Nick Walters & Shirley Tetteh

In one month’s time, a specially assembled band of young London musicians will assist David Linx in celebrating the 100th anniversary of James Bald...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Church Of Sound.

Lineup

David Linx

Venue

St James The Great (Church of Sound)

233 Lower Clapton Rd, Lower Clapton, London E5 8EH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.