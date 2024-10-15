Top track

Van Houten

Heartbreakers
Tue, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£12.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents: Van Houten + Special Guests

Founded on seven years of friendship through times thick and thin and a shared obsession with exploring the fuzziest, far-out corners of 90’s guitar music, Leeds-based sextet Van Houten are ready to show us what...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Van Houten

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

