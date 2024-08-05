Top track

Tayc - Le temps

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tayc

Sun Club
Mon, 5 Aug, 11:55 pm
PartyGrosseto-Prugna
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tayc - Le temps
Got a code?

About

TAYC, de son vrai nom Julien Bouadjie, est un chanteur et compositeur français d'origine camerounaise. Né le 2 mai 1996 à Marseille, il se fait connaître grâce à sa voix suave et ses compositions mêlant R&B, afrobeat et zouk. Ses albums, notamment "Nyxia"...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Sun Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tayc

Venue

Sun Club

Chemin De La Viva, 20166 Grosseto-Prugna, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.