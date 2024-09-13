DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

No actual chainsaws will be present during Man/Woman/Chainsaw’s live set, but a sense of non-stop ferocity certainly will be — the London six-piece have become known for what they call “orchestral mayhem”. Violins, guitars, drums, and a cinematic “art punk...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

