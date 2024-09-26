Top track

Jeru The Damaja: The Sun Rises in The East Tour

Hootananny Brixton
26 Sept - 27 Sept
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Magnetic Live presents Jeru The Damaja 30th Anniversary World Tour

Consider one of the undisputed greats of East Coast Hip-Hop. Jeru is a contemporary of and collaborator with artists such as Guru, DJ Premier, Beatnuts & Pete Rock and many more, making hi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Magnetic Live
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeru The Damaja

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

