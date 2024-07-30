DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREE TRIVIA WITH DIEGO!

ALPHAVILLE
Tue, 30 Jul, 9:00 pm
SocialNew York
From Free
Bar Trivia with Diego!

Prizes for winners!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open9:00 pm

