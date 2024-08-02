DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Party for a cause! AvA is going IRL once again, to celebrate another week at the office being done.
100% of ticket sales are donated to Save The Music, one of the leading music foundations who has funded over 2,800 music programs in the U.S.
More info on...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.