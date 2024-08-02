DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AVA IRL

Videre Rooftop
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
Party for a cause! AvA is going IRL once again, to celebrate another week at the office being done.

100% of ticket sales are donated to Save The Music, one of the leading music foundations who has funded over 2,800 music programs in the U.S.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Assistants vs. Agents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Videre Rooftop

6317 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90048, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

