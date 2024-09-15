DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è / Un gatto combinaguai

Laboratorio di quartiere Gratosoglio
Sun, 15 Sept, 10:30 am
WorkshopMilano
Free
About

Un gatto trovatello convive con un anziano signore. Ma il loro rapporto è messo a dura prova da una questione caratteriale: il gatto è un vero combinaguai!

Lettura animata italiano-arabo con Barbara Archetti, a partire dal libro di Abeer Al Teher, edito***...

Questo è un evento 4-8 anni
Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Via Costantino Baroni 15, 20142 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open 10:15 am

