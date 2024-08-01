Top track

David Penn & KPD - Ain't Got No

CUSHY Beach Party #1 with David Penn

Bastian Beach Club
Thu, 1 Aug, 8:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(ESP) Descubre el nuevo Beach Club de moda: Bastian Beach, ubicado en primera línea de mar de Barcelona, abre sus puertas para la nueva sesión Cushy, con los mejores artistas de House Music. Prepárate para disfrutar de una puesta de sol épica y bailar bajo...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por FUNKY VIBES.

Lineup

David Penn

Venue

Bastian Beach Club

Passeig Del Mare Nostrum 14, 08039 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Doors open8:30 pm

