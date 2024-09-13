DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kickin' it Country- London

Between The Bridges
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London, can I get a Yee Haw,

After massive sold out nights in throughout the UK we are taking our rip roaring nash bash on the road with London our next locaiton in the stunning Between the Bridges venue.

Expect to hear our talented DJ's dropping all you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.