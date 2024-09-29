DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goya Gumbani, Alamay, Shavuo and Yo OG - Live

Rough Trade Bristol
Sun, 29 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us as Goya Gumbani returns to Bristol with a full band, adding a new dimension to his soulful, jazz-infused hip hop. This performance follows his previous visit as support for Roc Marciano.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Goya Gumbani

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

