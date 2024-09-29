DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us as Goya Gumbani returns to Bristol with a full band, adding a new dimension to his soulful, jazz-infused hip hop. This performance follows his previous visit as support for Roc Marciano.
Goya will be accompanied by fellow New York artists Yo OG an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.