Grounding Moves

Story Garden
Sat, 10 Aug, 4:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Movimientos joins forces with dance artist Alejandra Gissler for a summer late afternoon to enjoy the blend of music and dance in a laid-back and inclusive setting at the Story Garden in the heart of Kings Cross.

Immerse yourself in the life of the garden...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Story Garden

Ossulston Street, Camden, London, NW1 1DF, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.