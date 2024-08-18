DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday August 18th
w/ CLASS
Doors 7pm | Show 8pm
Adv $12 | Dos $15
21+
---J.R.C.G.---J.R.C.G. (Justin R Cruz Gallego)
Hailing from the American Pacific Northwest underground music scene, J.R.C.G. is an experimental music artist combining elements of...
