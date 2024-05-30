DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday, May 30th, 2024
Doors at 7pm
Music By:
- Time for Three
- Bailen
- Sirintip
Exploring colliding waves of musical expression, Picture a Wave brings together artists drawn from classical and experimental music’s cutting edges to a raw Brook...
Associated embodies the ephemeral and the eternal, a symphony of sound, venues, people and cultures. An odyssey of music that dances to the rhythm of New York's heartbeat, Associated is a manifestation of the collective spirit and creativity of a group of individuals.
