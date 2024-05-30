DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Picture a Wave: 001 Time For Three

99 Scott - Main Room
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thursday, May 30th, 2024

Doors at 7pm

Music By:

- Time for Three

- Bailen

- Sirintip

Exploring colliding waves of musical expression, Picture a Wave brings together artists drawn from classical and experimental music’s cutting edges to a raw Brook...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Associated.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Time for Three, BAILEN, Sirintip

Venue

99 Scott - Main Room

99 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Who is Associated?

Associated embodies the ephemeral and the eternal, a symphony of sound, venues, people and cultures. An odyssey of music that dances to the rhythm of New York's heartbeat, Associated is a manifestation of the collective spirit and creativity of a group of individuals.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.