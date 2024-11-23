Top track

Villagers - Nothing Arrived - Live from Spotify London

Villagers - That Golden Time Tour

The Gate Arts
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clwb Ifor Bach presents Villagers

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Villagers

Venue

The Gate Arts

The Gate, Keppoch Street, Roath, Cardiff, CF24 3JW
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

