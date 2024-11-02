DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Delilah Bon

Komedia Brighton
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rage Queen Delilah Bon is a force to be reckoned with blending elements of hip-hop, nu-metal, and riot grrrl ethos into her signature "Brat Punk" style. Her music serves as a fierce anthem for marginalized communities, particularly women, non-binary and th...

Over 14's only. Under 16's accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Lout Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Delilah Bon

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

