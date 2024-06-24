DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Global Network, Bingo Club, Anh Phi & Toro Azor

POPUP!
Mon, 24 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€7.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

« On s'est dit que ce serait sympa de vous présenter notre nouveau live au POPUP! du Label. On s'est dit que ce serait cool de proposer à nos amis de partager cette date avec nous. On a donc invité Bingo Club, Toro Azor et Anh Phi à venir compléter le line...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Global Network, Anh Phi, Toro Azor

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

