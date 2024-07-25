Top track

Camilla Magli, BigMama - Knock Out (feat. BigMama)

BIGMAMA al Giovedì Friendly

Eremo Club
Thu, 25 Jul, 9:30 pm
GigsMolfetta
From €15

About

Giovedì Friendly all'Eremo Club

Forte e poliedrica, innovativa e controcorrente, Bigmama canta di discriminazione, omofobia, liberazione e autolesionismo, sempre attraverso il suo vissuto, mettendosi a nudo davanti al

pubblico con l’audacia di chi sa m...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

BigMama, Cakes Da Killa

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

