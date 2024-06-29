Top track

Aretha Franklin - A Deeper Love - A Deeper Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WE Party SPECTRUM London Pride Special 2024

Electric Brixton
Sat, 29 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aretha Franklin - A Deeper Love - A Deeper Mix
Got a code?

About

JOIN US FOR LONDON'S BIGGEST PRIDE PARTY !

WE PARTY - SPECTRUM - SHINE BRIGHT, BE THE LIGHT ! OUR EPIC NEW PARTY EXCLUSIVELY FOR PRIDE IN LONDON, 2024 ! 

SPECIAL GUEST DJ TBA !

11PM - 6PM @ ELECTRIC BRIXTON 

DRAG QUEENS 

DANCERS 

EUROPE'S BIGGEST DJ'...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ON Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.