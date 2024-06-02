Top track

Photay - Quartet Improvisation 053021

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unheard: Photay, Hollander, Lee

The Lot Radio
Sun, 2 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Photay - Quartet Improvisation 053021
Got a code?

About

Unheard is a music series that explores listening, curiosity, and spontaneity through collaborative improvisation. An artist-in-residence leads three in-the-round performances throughout the year featuring rotating groups of multi-instrumentalists.

For hi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Pique-nique Recordings.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lot Radio

17 Nassau Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.