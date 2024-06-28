Top track

Eidola, Royal Coda, Wolf and Bear, Sani Bronco

89 North
Fri, 28 Jun, 6:00 pm
About

Friday, June 28th

Eidola

Royal Coda

Wolf & Bear

Sani Bronco

@ 89 North

89 North Ocean Ave, Patchogue NY

6 PM

18+ or under w/ parent or legal guardian

$25 ADV

$28 DOS

$35 21+ Balcony ADV

$38 21+ Balcony DOS

Under 18 w/ Parent or Legal Guardian
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

89 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, New York 11772, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

