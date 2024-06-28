DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, June 28th
Eidola
Royal Coda
Wolf & Bear
Sani Bronco
@ 89 North
89 North Ocean Ave, Patchogue NY
6 PM
18+ or under w/ parent or legal guardian
$25 ADV
$28 DOS
$35 21+ Balcony ADV
$38 21+ Balcony DOS
