Workhop: Ali di cenere

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Thu, 6 Jun, 3:00 pm
ArtMilano
€15
Immergiti in ALI DI CENERE in un laboratorio fisico dove sarai guidat* in momenti specifici dell’opera. Dopo un breve riscaldamento, mari condurrà un’improvvisazione che riprende la ricerca e le qualità delle danzatrici.

Appuntamento aperto a tutti i liv...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Movement APS.

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
3:00 pm

