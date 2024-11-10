Top track

Man Man - Iguana

Man Man

MOTH Club
Sun, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

When Man Man released its last album, “Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In Between,” frontman Honus Honus (né Ryan Kattner) was in a state of unrest, oscillating between hope and cynicism. Perhaps fittingly, the album ended up dropping during the pandemi...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Man Man, Honus Honus

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

