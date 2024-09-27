Top track

Jim Cain

Bill Callahan

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Fri, 27 Sept, 7:00 pm
London
£43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are thrilled to welcome Bill Callahan to the ICA this September for a 3-night solo residency.

One of the finest singer-songwriters to emerge from the indie rock scene of the late '80s, Bill Callahan uses the images of the American West in ruggedly thou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bill Callahan, Jerry David Decicca

Venue

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

