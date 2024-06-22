DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jordss presents Journeyss

UNDR
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Are you a music lover?

Do you like a musical adventure?

Do you like to dance?

If you answered yes to the above then this is for you!

Join us for the 5th instalment of Journeyss with Jordss and for the first time brought to you in WEST LONDON!

DJ Jords...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Journeyss With Jordss.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

UNDR

3 Thorpe Close, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 5XL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.