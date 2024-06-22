DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Are you a music lover?
Do you like a musical adventure?
Do you like to dance?
If you answered yes to the above then this is for you!
Join us for the 5th instalment of Journeyss with Jordss and for the first time brought to you in WEST LONDON!
DJ Jords...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.