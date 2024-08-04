Top track

Giuda - Bad Days Are Back

Giuda

Alchemy
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Giuda - Bad Days Are Back
About

Giuda is a five-piece band from  Rome ,  Italy , that play an air-punching mix of anthemic ‘70s rock hooks delivered with

the brutal force of early UK  punk , all interpreted in a contemporary and original way with relevance for today’s

discerning listen...

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Giuda

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

