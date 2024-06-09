Top track

Christopher Willits, East Forest & Ram Dass - I Am Loving Awareness (Christopher Willits Rework) [feat. Krishna Das & Javad Butah]

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beats in Bliss: Yoga + Music

Rough Trade Liverpool
Sun, 9 Jun, 10:30 am
WellbeingLiverpool
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Christopher Willits, East Forest & Ram Dass - I Am Loving Awareness (Christopher Willits Rework) [feat. Krishna Das & Javad Butah]
Got a code?

About

Blending the ancient practice of yoga with enchanting beats of electronic music, Beats in Bliss will be a unique opportunity for you to gather in community and create some space for yourself through embodied movement, music, breathwork and guided relaxatio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 am
290 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.