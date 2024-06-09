DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blending the ancient practice of yoga with enchanting beats of electronic music, Beats in Bliss will be a unique opportunity for you to gather in community and create some space for yourself through embodied movement, music, breathwork and guided relaxatio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.