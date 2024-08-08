Top track

Mali Obomsawin, Magdalena Abrego & Deerlady - Believer

Deerlady // Armbruster // Arone Dyer

Basilica Hudson
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
About

JUPITER NIGHTS - celestial gatherings

Basilica's summer series returns for its third year of unmissable live music, transformative art, ridiculously good food, and all the best of summer in the Hudson Valley

Performing in the Gallery on August 8th:

18+ (under 18 okay with guardian)
Presented by Basilica Hudson.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

