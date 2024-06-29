Top track

Scream Along W/ Billy : CBGBs

ONCE at EventThem Studios
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$27.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Billy Hough and friends invite you to Scream Along to the hits of CBGBs punk rock. Billy and his brothers' band, GarageDogs, open. Mohawks appreciated but not required

This is an all ages event
Presented by ONCE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scream Along With Billy

Venue

ONCE at EventThem Studios

344 Salem Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

